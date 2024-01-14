Minor dead after stolen vehicle crashes into house in Conn., police say

A minor has died after the stolen vehicle they were in crashed into a house in Wethersfield on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to Church Street after getting a report of a car that had collided with a home.

When police arrived, they said they found two minors trapped in the vehicle. A third minor fled the scene on foot and eventually returned.

The two minors who were trapped in the vehicle were extricated. Police said one of those minors was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The person's age and identity have not been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators said the vehicle was stolen out of Hartford and was occupied by three minors.

The stolen vehicle is believed to have been driving erratically east on Church Street towards Garden Street before hitting another vehicle going westbound. It's unclear if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

After the collision, authorities believe the stolen vehicle veered off of the road, hit a tree and then the home.

The accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.