BRISTOL

Minor injured in Bristol, Conn. shooting was targeted: police

Bristol-shooting
NBC Connecticut

A minor who was injured in a shooting in Bristol on Friday night was targeted, according to police.

Officers were notified about a gunshot victim who had been dropped off at a local hospital.

The minor was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Bristol and was a targeted attack.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Several crime scenes were identified and processed for evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (860) 584-3011.

This article tagged under:

BRISTOL
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us