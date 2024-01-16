US Air Force

Miss Colorado makes history as first active-duty service member crowned Miss America

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh can add Miss America to her long resume of accomplishments, which includes, Harvard University graduate, National Rhodes Scholarship finalist and NASA intern, among others

By TMX and Staff

Miss Colorado made history Sunday when she was crowned Miss America, becoming the first-ever active-duty service member to win the title.

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh won the coveted title at the 2024 competition in Orland, Florida.

“Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado – who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024,” the Air Force posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The 22-year-old Arkansas native graduated from the Air Force Academy with a degree in physics just days before winning her state title last year. She is also a graduate intern with Harvard Medical School working to use artificial intelligence to detect pancreatic cancer, which claimed the life of her mother in 2018.

“My mom was 41 years old, completely healthy, big runner, a triathlete, and didn’t have any of the risk factors,” said Marsh after her Miss Colorado win. “I want to use my year to be a voice for people who can no longer have a voice for themselves, because they don't get to be with us anymore, because they've had to battle one of the most difficult cancers.”

She is now pursuing a master's degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School with her national Truman Scholarship.

The two-time National Astronaut Scholar and Rhodes Scholarship finalist has interned for NASA and is a certified private pilot in addition to being an Air Force pilot.

“You can achieve anything. The sky is not the limit and the only person that’s stopping you is you,” Marsh said in an interview posted on the official Miss America Instagram account.

The mayor of Colorado Springs, home of the Air Force Academy, also celebrated Marsh on social media.

“Madison, the [City of Colorado Springs] wishes you great success,” Mayor Yemi Mobolade posted on X. “You have inspired countless girls to dream big and reach for the stars.”

