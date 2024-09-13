Originally appeared on E! Online

Authorities are shedding light on the gruesome death of Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic.

The 38-year-old was found dead in her Swiss home this February, with her husband, 41, arrested on accusations of her murder, according to BBC.

In a recently released autopsy report, investigators said Joksimovic was strangled before her body was dismembered in the laundry room with a jigsaw power tool, knife and garden shears, per local news outlet BZ Basel.

Her remains were then "pureed" with a hand blender, the report said, before being dissolved in a chemical solution.

A federal court ruling stated that Joksimovic's husband — whose name has not been disclosed — confessed to investigators in March that he had killed the model, according to BZ Basel. The admission allegedly came after a forensic report contradicted his previous claim that he acted in self-defense and dismembered Joksimovic's body "in a panic," per the outlet.

In the ruling, prosecutors said that the suspect displayed a "noticeably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness" following the pageant queen's death.

The public prosecutor's office also alleged that Joksimovic's husband had a history of violence, per BZ Basel.

The federal court denied a request from Joksimovic's husband to be released from custody.

Joksimovic won the title of Miss Northwest Switzerland in 2007. She entered the nationwide competition that same year, losing the crown to Amanda Ammann.

The model tied the knot with her husband in 2017, according to Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten. They shared two daughters.

Joksimovic's death has rattled family and friends, including former Miss Switzerland Christa Rigozzi.

"I'm really shocked," she told the publication in February. "I'm thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.