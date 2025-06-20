With a record-breaking Major League Rugby three-peat dangling ever so close, the New England Free Jacks are preparing for one of the most anticipated matches in their history and in MLR play.

The Free Jacks face off against the Chicago Hounds on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in the Eastern Conference Finals at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. The winner of that match plays in the Major League Rugby (MLR) Championship in Pawtucket, R.I., on June 28.

Ahead of the conference final, Coach Ryan Martin and General Manager Thomas Kindley reflected on their latest title defense season, which started slow but took a dramatic turn in the second half of a 33-26 comeback win at the Utah Warriors in Round 7.

“I think we were down 26-5 at halftime, but I loved it. One of our little mantras is, 'pull the trigger.' When you see an opportunity, just back yourself,” said Coach Martin. “On the plane, I was reading a book called “Wake Up and Live,” and it had this little saying, ‘Act as if it is impossible to fail.’ I read an excerpt to the players before that match and then at halftime. If it is impossible to fail, keep expressing yourself and keep pulling the trigger.”

The comeback win was the first of seven straight midseason wins that positioned the Free Jacks for their fourth consecutive No. 1 Eastern Conference seed and the chance to defend at home in front of their fans.

Thomas Kindley spoke to this advantage, saying that a lot of the current Free Jacks players have been with the team for a while, so they have been in this situation before.

“There’s actually been a real sense of calm around the group. I think the short turn around plays into our favor. We can have a really light learning base, day one. The boys were playing some baseball rugby to start off the training session and lots of laughs,” said Kindley. “Nothing really changes. Perhaps just the intensity goes up on game day.”

The Free Jacks and Hounds split in the regular season with each team winning at home. Chicago won 36-7 in Round 2 and the Free Jacks returned the favor, winning 27-17 in Round 13. The 2025 conference final is a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, won by New England 23-17 on the way to its second straight MLR title.

As for game planning for the Hounds, Coach Martin said it will most likely be based on how the team has played against Chicago in earlier games from this season.

“Essentially, the round robin of 16 rounds that we had in the regular season allows us to kind of try things and see what works and what doesn’t,” said Martin. “Defense always tells you what to do. When you go back and watch back what Chicago does, they kind of tell you what the secrets are that you need to do back on them.”

When asked if the team and staff have had conversations about the possibility of a three-peat, Coach Martin responded immediately yes, saying that everyone in the organization has been following a “grouping of three” all season, in order to potentially prepare the team for that final championship matchup.

“It’s in our language in everything we do. It’s been a conversation since day one of preseason,” said Martin.

The New England Free Jacks take on the Chicago Hounds at Fort Quincy on Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET.