Mom: Missing Texas Woman Found Dead, Newborn Found Safe

Austin mom Heidi Broussard and her 3-week-old baby girl were last seen Dec. 12

A missing Austin woman was found dead and her missing newborn was found alive Thursday night near Houston, the woman's mother told NBC News.

Tammy Broussard said early Friday that police told her that a body found in a trunk in Jersey Village was likely that of her daughter, 33-year-old Heidi Broussard, the report said, and her 3-week-old granddaughter Margot Carey was found safe in a home.

Police did not publicly confirm the details Broussard said she was told, the report said. But investigators confirmed a baby was found safe at the home.

Tammy Broussard said the baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

KPRC reported the Harris County Medical Examiner's office was seen at the home. The FBI also confirmed it was at the site to investigate, but no further details were released.

The fire department said the original call regarding the Jersey Village home came from Child Protective Services.

Broussard and her child were last seen in Austin Dec. 12 when she dropped her 6-year-old son off at school, police said.

Police said they believed she returned to her apartment. Her boyfriend told police that he came home to find the front door wide open, along with her car, purse and baby bag left behind.

Police said there were no signs of a struggle.

