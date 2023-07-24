Mom of child who fell from third floor window in Hartford, Conn. posts bond

The mother of a 2-year-old child who fell from a third-floor window in Hartford over the weekend has posted bond and will be in court next month as the boy remains in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of a child that suffered a high fall.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 2-year-old child with serious injuries. He was transported to Connecticut Children's to be treated and remains in critical condition.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert described the child's condition on Saturday as extremely critical and said it is a very life-threatening situation. It is believed a screen fell out of the window and then the child fell.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boisvert added that the child was not conscious when first responders arrived and he is unlikely to survive.

Investigators said five children were left unattended in the apartment, which was in deplorable and uninhabitable condition. The state Department of Children and Families responded and the other children are now in their custody.

The boy's mom, identified as Tabitha Frank, 34, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor. Authorities said she was charged with two counts of risk of injury per child -- one for leaving them unattended and one for the condition of the apartment.

Frank was expected to appear in court on Monday, but posted bond. She is now due in court on Aug. 3.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.