Bear confronted by small dog during California break-in, continues to explore home

The bear in the video noticeably had a tracker on its neck, meaning it likely has been caught breaking and entering before.

“We’ve seen this bear come by a couple of times,” said Lilly Martinez, who lives in the area. “It not only went in to our neighbor right next door, but into the neighbor’s house two doors down; into their kitchen, eating ice cream and pizza, and apparently getting into the pool.”

Neighbors in the community spotted a black bear roaming through the neighborhood on Saturday – during broad daylight. They believe it’s the same animal that broke into the home later that night.

“It’s part of living up here,” said Austin Hart, who also lives in the area. “We’re really close to the mountains and they were here first. But luckily, knock on wood, they’ve all been really friendly coming through here.”

Wildlife officials are reminding the pubic that now is the time of the year when California black bears forage for food, often going where it’s readily available. They advise people who live in the foothills to lock their doors, use bear-proof garbage containers and to keep their distance from wildlife if they see them.