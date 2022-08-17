Moonshona Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

2 large eggplants, peeled and diced into 1” cubes and steamed in a covered pot

1 small sweet onion, grated

2 large carrots, grated

1 celery stalk, grated

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 fennel bulb, grated

1 tsp Aleppo Pepper Flake or red pepper, more or less to taste

Salt and pepper

1 TBS fennel seeds, toasted and ground

1/2 cup of basil chiffonade

1 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

6 oz can crushed tomatoes

1 egg, whisked

1/2 cup bread crumbs

3/4 cup Parmigiano cheese, grated

EVOO

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 350* and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Steam peeled eggplant for about 30 minutes until very soft. Drain and squeeze out excess water by ringing the eggplant in a clean tea towel over a bowl to catch the drippings. Place eggplant in a large bowl and allow it to cool.

In a large pan over medium-high heat, saute onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and fennel in extra virgin olive oil. Season generously with salt and pepper, and add fennel and red pepper.

Add sauteed veggies to the eggplant. Add 6 oz of crushed tomato to sauteed veggies and let veggies cool down.

Add basil, parsley, bread crumbs, eggs, and Parmigiano cheese to the bowl and gently mix with a fork or wooden spoon.

Using your hands, form the mixture into small balls about the size of a golf ball and line them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Top each patty with a small amount of tomato sauce (optional) and a little bit of Parmigiano cheese.

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes and then turn off the oven. Leave patties in the oven for about 15-30 minutes until fully baked. These also work well in an air fryer.

Serve with your favorite tomato sauce or romesco. These are delicious served over fresh corn polenta as seen on The Chef’s Pantry, below.

Anna's showing us her favorite veggie meatball called Moonshona. Its loaded with farm fresh vegetables with eggplant as its base. You don't have to be a vegetarian to love this dish!