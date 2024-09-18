A wave of deadly walkie-talkie explosions sweeps Lebanon day after widespread pager attack

A second wave of device explosions hit Lebanon on Wednesday, killing 14, injuring 450 others and igniting blazes across the country a day after hundreds of pagers belonging to Hezbollah members detonated in an unprecedented attack on the militant group.

Lebanon’s Red Cross said it deployed 30 ambulances across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in response to the walkie-talkie explosions.

Meanwhile, the country’s civil defense force said teams were working to put out fires “inside homes, cars and shops” that were ignited by the blasts.

Al-Manar, a Hezbollah-affiliated news agency, reported that wireless devices exploded in people’s hands.

The Lebanese Ministry of Communications identified the exploding devices as Icom V82s, a type of handheld transceiver, adding that they were not purchased through the official distributor and were not licensed by the ministry. Icom did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Associated Press reported that its own journalists were in Beirut at a funeral for four people killed by exploding pagers the day before when they heard "multiple explosions at the site."

Ambulances arrived at the scene, the AP journalists said.

On Tuesday, exploding pagers belonging to Hezbollah members killed at least 12 people and injured nearly 3,000.

Two U.S. officials said Israel was behind the attack targeting Hezbollah, an Iran-back militia and political party that the United States considers a terrorist organization. The militant group and Lebanese officials also pinned blame on Israel, which has not taken direct responsibility.

It was unclear why Israel carried out the attack when it did and whether it was an opportunistic operation or something more strategic that would be followed by other actions, the officials said.

However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday that he believed the country was in a “new phase in the war.”

“The ‘center of gravity’ is moving north, meaning that we are allocating forces, resources and energy for the northern arena,” Gallant said, adding that they must allow residents to return home.

Lebanon's Public Health Minister Dr. Firas Abiad said that 12 people were killed in Tuesday's attack, including an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. More than 2,700 were injured, with an estimated 10% in critical condition, according to National News Agency.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was visiting the public health ministry's emergency operation center when news broke on the walkie-talkie explosions. He told reporters that he instructed the country's foreign minister to call for a United Nations Security Council meeting to address the matter.

"What happened is regrettable — it is a collective crime that defies humanity and human rights, targeting defenseless people in their homes," Mikati said.

Mikati along with other Lebanese government officials have repeatedly said that they do not want the country to be dragged into a war, but stop short of condemning Hezbollah's attacks on Israel.

A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said he was "deeply alarmed" by the device explosions in Lebanon and urged restraint from both parties.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. called for a "full accounting" of the attacks to Congress to determine "whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology."

The attack risked civilian lives as the devices detonated in "a slew of public spaces," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post on X, adding that it “clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict.”

Also on Wednesday, Israeli commander said troops near the border were “at peak readiness.”

“The mission is clear — we are determined to change the security reality as soon as possible,” said the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command chief, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin.

Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel since October, aligning with Hamas after the Palestinian group's Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

International officials have worried for months that the exchanges over Lebanon and Israel's border could widen the Israel-Hamas war and further destabilize the region.

Thousands of civilians in southern Lebanon and northern Israel have been displaced by the exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Monday that he and his cabinet have updated its list of war objectives to include the safe return of its residents in the north.

The country's officials have also warned the U.S., its closest ally, that “military action” would most likely be the only way to address mounting hostilities with Hezbollah

