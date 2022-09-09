More Than 230 Afghan Children Are Alone in the US Without Their Families

Reunions may be a long time coming. Just one evacuee flight leaves Kabul weekly, and some nations where Afghans wait while applying to come to the U.S. have stopped taking refugees

FILE - An evacuated girl from Afghanistan takes a nap in a temporary check-in hall and waits for a plane that will take her to Dallas in the United States at Ramstein Air Base on Aug. 26, 2021, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images (File)

More than 230 Afghan children are alone in the U.S. while their parents or caregivers remain in Afghanistan, according to new figures from the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement obtained by NBC News, and as it gets harder to evacuate anyone from Afghanistan, there is little hope of speedy reunions.

Just one flight with evacuees leaves Kabul each week, and some countries where Afghans wait while applying to come to the U.S. have stopped accepting refugees.

As of Aug. 30, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR, had 104 children in its care, while 130 were in the custody of state governments or non-governmental organizations. Of the 104 still in federal care, 42 are in foster care, according to ORR data. 

During the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans who had helped the U.S. in August 2021, many Afghan families made the hard decision to separate to get as many family members as possible to safety. More than 1,500 children came to the U.S. unaccompanied, and ORR has placed more than 1,400 with family members or other adults. 

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

