Indianapolis

‘More than enough monkey business': Missing monkey captured in Indianapolis

The monkey, named Momo, went missing Wednesday

By Kyla Russell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials located a missing monkey in an east side neighborhood of Indianapolis Thursday morning. 

In a Wednesday night tweet, police said they were working with local animal care services to find the monkey, named Momo, who is reported to have minorly injured some people. Police could not confirm the injuries inflicted were bites.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said Momo had last been seen at the entrance of the neighborhood. 

On Thursday morning, the Patas monkey was reportedly seen in a nearby wooded area, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR.

Not too long after, police responded the area and Momo was returned to his owner.

He was taken to Indianapolis Animal Care Services, where Indianapolis Zoo veterinarians will evaluate him. 

“Momo the monkey has been captured safely. That was more than enough monkey business for us. Thank you all for your assistance,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet

Officials asked anyone who had direct contact with the monkey to contact the Marion County Public Health Department due to concern for diseases directed to humans.

In a Thursday news conference, police said the owner could face charges or citations because Momo chased and approached people in a menacing manner.

Animal care services told WTHR people do not need a permit to own a Patas monkey. 

According to the Indianapolis Zoo, Patas monkeys are commonly found in the grasslands of Africa and stand between 16 inches to 30 inches tall. They are capable of running over 30 mph and are known as the fastest primates on land. 

The zoo spokesperson told WTHR the monkey, which appears to be an adult,  was "likely confused and stressed."

This article tagged under:

Indianapolis
