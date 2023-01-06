COVID-19

CT Health Officials Urge Mask-Wearing Indoors Due to High COVID-19 Transmission Rate

By Angela Fortuna

CDC

Connecticut health officials are recommending that all residents consider wearing a mask indoors as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says most of the state now has a high COVID-19 transmission rate.

With a statewide coronavirus surge, residents are being encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and others, according to the CDC.

Six of eight counties in the state are now in the high transmission category. These include Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.

Both Fairfield and New London counties are listed in the medium transmission category - a step below the highest level of transmission, according to the CDC.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The CT Department of Public Health said people who are at high risk for severe illness should consider additional measures to minimize their exposure to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Health officials are continuing to urge residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they have symptoms.

As of yesterday, the state's coronavirus positivity rate was at approximately 17%.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 5 mins ago

Wisconsin Woman Charged With Repeatedly Poisoning Husband

Turkiye 1 hour ago

US Changes Spelling of Turkey to Turkiye at Ally's Request

Anyone who wishes to receive free self-test kits from the federal government can do so here. For more information about COVID-19 in Connecticut, click here.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19covid-19 in connecticut
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us