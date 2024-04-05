Mother and daughter arrested for performing illegal butt injections, caught in sting operation in Texas

A mother and daughter accused of performing illegal butt injections without any medical expertise were arrested in a sting operation Wednesday.

Consuelo Dal Bo, 56, and her daughter Isabella Dal Bo, 18, have been charged with practicing medicine without a license — a misdemeanor.

Court documents reveal the women went to a home to perform the butt injections on a customer, who was actually an undercover peace officer, and they planned to charge $6,000 for the service.

The women apparently were “not even sure what was in” the injectables — described as “an unlabeled brown liquid,” a motion for bail written by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

“This fundamentally demonstrates how remarkably dangerous these acts were,” prosecutors wrote.

Consuelo Dal Bo allegedly “provided a Xanax to the prospective customer … for the purpose of relaxing her before the injections began,” the filing said.

The women were ultimately arrested separately in the sting in Cypress, Texas. Authorities also confiscated bags containing the illegal injectables and medical equipment, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported.

They were accused of traveling across the country to give clients these illegal injections. The investigation into the pair was conducted by the Houston Police Department’s Major Offenders Division, Federal Drug Administration agents and Homeland Security Investigations.

NBC News has reached out to Houston Police for more details on the case.

Consuelo Dal Bo's bond was set at $10,000 and her daughter’s at $5,000. They've both been released on bond with the conditions they surrender passports, not possess firearms, submit to electronic monitoring and are prohibited from practicing medicine without a license.

They’re due to appear in Harris County court on April 10. It’s not immediately clear if the women have retained lawyers.

Illegal injections are dangerous and have caused deaths in the past.

In 2021, a mother and daughter duo were charged with murder in California after they performed a botched butt injection that resulted in the October 2019 death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul. Police said that mother and daughter had no medical certification and it was believed neither had any type of training.

Also in 2021, a Dallas woman was sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub dancer’s death by performing an illegal butt injection on her in Missouri in 2015.

