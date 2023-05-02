Arizona

Mother Stung by Bees More Than 75 times During Family Photo While Protecting Her Children

Her quick actions are credited with saving her children from the swarm

Beeswarm.
Getty Images

A mother was stung by bees over 75 times while trying to protect her two children after a swarm disrupted their family photo shoot in Arizona, fire officials said. 

The mother, who was not identified, was taking outdoor pictures with her children when they were attacked, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said in a Facebook post Sunday. The mother immediately put her two children inside their SUV, resulting in her taking the brunt of the attack.

"The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung," the agency said.

For more on the story, read NBCNews.com.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us