Farmington

Person killed in motorcycle crash on I-84 in Farmington, Conn.

CT Department of Transportation

One person has died after a motorcycle accident on I-84 Monday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway in Farmington by Exit 37, according to the state Department of Transportation.

I-84 West was shut down for several hours, but late reopened around 11 p.m. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State Police continue to investigate.

