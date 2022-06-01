Mountain Lion Contained Inside Classroom at Calif. High School

Wildlife officials on Wednesday were working on a plan to safely remove a mountain lion that walked into Pescadero High School and was later corralled inside a classroom, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

All students and staff were safe, and there is no threat to public safety, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was notified at about 8:23 a.m. that the big cat, believed to be a young cub, walked into the school.

A "swift-acting" custodian who spotted the mountain lion in an English classroom shut the door, keeping the animal contained, the sheriff's office said.

Photos from the scene showed the animal on the classroom floor near a desk.

BREAKING: San Mateo Sheriffs Office says a Mountain Lion is inside a classroom at Pescadero High School. pic.twitter.com/gfPyED6nHU — Stephanie Magallon NBC Bay Area (@MagallonNews) June 1, 2022

Here’s a better picture of the #mountainlion inside an English classroom at #Pescadero HS.



U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responding. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/kjTajLpGfP — Stephanie Magallon NBC Bay Area (@MagallonNews) June 1, 2022

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene about 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said. As of about noon, the wildlife officials were formulating a plan to safely remove the animal from the classroom and release it into the wild.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.