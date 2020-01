Firefighters are at the scene of a multiple-alarm blaze at a home in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday morning.

According to WJAR, the fire was reported around 6 a.m. at 27 Geneva St. Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof of the building.

BREAKING: @ProvFirefighter on scene of fire on Geneva St. Firefighters say 27 Geneva St building on fire is a multi family home. Call came in around 6am @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/t7kBivUnOf — Jared Pelletier (@NBC10_Jared) January 20, 2020

Firefighters said everyone appears to have made it out of the building safely.

No further information was immediately available.