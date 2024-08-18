Multiple buildings in Danbury, Conn. evacuated due to mudslide, flooding

Multiple buildings in Danbury were evacuated on Sunday due to what city officials said was a "mudslide situation" and because of flooding.

According to city officials, emergency and utility crews responded to 160 Shelter Rock Road for a mudslide/rockslide situation. Firefighters had to evacuate eight units of a condo complex there.

The incident is reportedly under control and is isolated to that area only.

Also in Danbury, emergency crews evacuated 100 people from an elderly housing complex.

In addition, fire officials said at least 20 people were rescued from flooded cars.