Multiple People Dead After Crash in New Mexico, State Police Say

Multiple people died in a single-vehicle crash in New Mexico on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The exact number of people who died in the crash on Interstate 25 near Hatch was not available.

"Police can confirm that there was a single vehicle accident with multiple fatalities involving undocumented individuals," New Mexico State Police spokesperson Wilson Silver said.

No additional details about the crash or the victims were immediately available.

The crash closed the highway in both directions for much of the day, according to NBC affiliate KTSM of Albuquerque, but the roadway reopened in the evening.

