3 Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

Three people are dead after someone opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
Deputies responded to the active shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there are "multiple fatalities." Hogan later confirmed at a news conference that three people were killed.
The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff's office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.
The trooper suffered a minor injury, authorities said.
Smithsburg is in a remote area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and a few miles from Hagerstown, Maryland.
No further information was immediately available.
