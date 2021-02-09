health clinic shooting

Police: Multiple People Shot at Minnesota Clinic; 1 Detained

The shooting took place at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis

By Mohamed Ibrahim and Gretchen Ehlke

A police crime scene tape close-up
Getty Images

Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward, police said.

The shooting happened at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn't know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn't have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump

Live Updates: House Prosecutors Argue Constitutionality of Trump's Impeachment Trial

Kobe Bryant

Pilot's Decision to Fly Into Clouds to Blame in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash, NTSB Says

Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public's safety.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking information. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

health clinic shootingMinnesota
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us