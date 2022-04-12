5 Shot, Unexploded Devices Found at NYC Train Station

Multiple people were shot in a Brooklyn subway station and several undetonated devices were also found at the location, according to fire officials and three law enforcement sources. They stress the investigation is preliminary.

At least five people were said to have been shot by a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds who was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, according to three senior law enforcement officials. He fled the scene and has not been caught.

Several law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York the shooter may have thrown a device before opening fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't clear.

The FDNY says it responded to a call for smoke at the station and found multiple gunshot victims. No details were immediately available on the undetonated devices.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station and several undetonated devices have been found at the location, according to fire officials and law enforcement sources

Photos posted to social media showed people bloodied on the platform, and Citizen app footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.

Some of the wounded jumped on another train to flee to the next station, sources said.

The NYPD warned New Yorkers to avoid the area and to expect emergency vehicles and delays. Power was shut off on the N/R Line from 59 Street to Atlantic Avenue and major delays were reported on the B, D, F, N, Q and R lines. W service is suspended.

No other information was immediately available.