Multiple Tractor-Trailer Crashes Close Snowy Connecticut Highways

State police responded to multiple tractor-trailer accidents on Connecticut highways early Saturday as heavy snow fell across the state.

A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-95 North in East Lyme near Exit 74 around 2:30 a.m. The highway was shut down for about an hour as crews worked to clear the truck.

A truck crash closed I-84 West near Exit 40 in West Hartford. A tractor-trailer jackknifed just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

State police also responded to a tractor-trailer crash on I-84 West in Tolland. The crash happened around 2 a.m. between Exit 68 and Exit 67. State police are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-84 westbound between Exit 68 and Exit 67, in Tolland, is shut down for a tractor trailer accident. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 29, 2022

There was no word on injuries in any of the crashes.

The accidents happened just before a tractor-trailer highway ban went into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday. Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order prohibiting tractor-trailers from traveling on state highways during the storm.