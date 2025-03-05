What is mushroom coffee and are there any health benefits?

Ever heard of mushroom coffee? The fungi-enhanced brew is the latest wellness trend to take over social media, with proponents claiming it can help with stress, cognition, immunity and more.

The concept of adding a health-boosting ingredient your morning cup of joe is not new — we've seen butter "bulletproof" coffee, protein coffee, coffee with lemon, and even olive oil coffee. Now, the latest coffee trend is all about medicinal mushrooms, sometimes called "functional mushrooms."

Mushrooms are a nutrient-rich, flavorful fungi that have been used for cooking and health purposes for centuries. Proponents of mushroom coffee say it combines the power of mushrooms, like lion's mane and chaga, with coffee beans to create an energizing, health-boosting brew.

As with many wellness trends, you're probably wondering if there's any science to back these claims up. Is mushroom coffee actually good for you? We spoke to experts about mushroom coffee, the potential benefits and risks, and how to try it yourself.

What is mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is typically made from combining regular coffee with ground medicinal mushrooms, Dr. Zachary Mulvihill, a physician with the Integrative Health and Wellbeing Program at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, tells TODAY.com.

"Mushroom coffee" may also refer to a coffee alternative made only of mushrooms, he adds, but it's often a combination of both.

Medicinal mushrooms include a variety of different species that have documented benefits for health conditions, says Mulvihill. Unlike the mushrooms you buy at the grocery store to cook, such as portobello or shiitake, these are consumed as medicinal foods.

These mushrooms are typically dried and available in powder form, or as an extract, which is sold as a supplement, Beth Czerwony a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Human Nutrition, tells TODAY.com.

Common species of medicinal mushrooms include:

Lion’s mane

Turkey tale

Chaga

Reishi

Cordyceps

“Mushroom coffee uses one or a few of these mushrooms,” says Mulvihill. These belong to a class of fungi that are considered “adaptogens." Adaptogens are thought to help our bodies cope with stress and return to a balanced state of homeostasis, says Mulvihill.

Although mushroom coffee is a fad that has "taken off" in recent years, says Czerwony, it's not new.

“Medicinal mushrooms are an underutilized source of phytonutrients, minerals, vitamins in the West, but they’ve been used regularly in Asia as food and as part of traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years,” says Mulvihill.

Today, these mushrooms are commonly added to coffee, which is marketed as a healthier alternative to your usual cup of joe.

Mushroom coffee benefits

Mushroom coffee drinkers claim it can help combat stress, enhance cognition, promote sleep and boost immunity.

In addition to being rich in vitamins and minerals, medicinal mushrooms contain bioactive compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which may have beneficial effects in the body, the experts note.

"There are health benefits, but there's not a ton of verified research on these mushrooms,” says Czerwrony. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of medicinal mushrooms as a treatment for any health condition.

Clinical trials on the therapeutic effects of medicinal mushrooms are promising, but limited. “There’s been research, and they're a very established part of Chinese medicine ... but we need a lot more research, especially for all these different effects,” Mulvihill adds.

It’s difficult to draw conclusions about the health benefits of mushroom coffee because the type of medicinal mushrooms and dosages vary greatly.

Immune health

"The main one that comes up is mushrooms seem to be immunomodulatory," says Mulvihill, adding that this means they can help activate or suppress our immune response.

There's emerging evidence that bioactive compounds in medicinal mushrooms, especially turkey tail, may strengthen our immune system to help it identify and ward off diseases, says Mulvihill.

The anti-inflammatory antioxidants in medicinal mushrooms, such as polyphenols in chaga, are thought to also help the immune system by protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals, or unstable molecules that can increase risk of cancer and other disease, Czerwony notes.

However, more research in humans is needed to understand the effects of medicinal mushrooms on the immune system.

Stress and energy

A popular claim about mushroom coffee is that it reduces stress. “Adaptogens help the body cope with stress, and they’re usually used to deal with fatigue and burnout,” says Mulvihill.

It's thought that the adaptogenic effects of mushrooms, especially reishi and cordyceps, may help lower levels of cortisol, aka the stress hormone, the experts note.

"People are in fight or flight mode most of the time, so their cortisol is going to be high," says Mulvihill. However, cortisol fluctuates naturally and usually returns to normal on its own.

There is an increasing amount of research that cordyceps may help enhance stamina and endurance, especially in athletes, the experts note. "It seems to increase people’s energy," says Mulvihill.

Cognitive function

Medicinal mushrooms contain many compounds that may be beneficial for brain health. “Many people use them for improved cognition, or they feel like they will help enhance their memory,” says Czerwony.

Lion’s mane in particular may help with cognitive enhancement and protecting against neurodegeneration, research shows. “It helps you to grow more neurons, so it stimulates your nerve growth,” says Mulvihill. Early research suggests it may be beneficial for dementia patients, but more large-scale human clinical trials are needed.

While there is evidence that lion’s mane and other mushrooms can support brain health, the effects won’t hit you immediately. “You’re not going to feel anything after you drink it, but over the course of two, three weeks you may notice a subtle boost,” says Mulvihill.

Sleep

Reishi mushrooms have been used to promote sleep in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. A 2021 study in mice showed that reishi mushroom extract may help prolong sleep time by altering the gut microbiome, but more research in humans is needed.

The cortisol-lowering effects of adaptogens may also regulate the sleep-wake cycle. "A lot of times, people have insomnia because their cortisol is so high that their melatonin is suppressed ... so it may help reset your circadian rhythm," Mulvihill adds.

Mushroom coffee often contains less caffeine than regular coffee. Caffeine is a stimulant that can interfere with sleep, so drinking less of it in the morning may help you rest better, Mulvihill adds.

Research on medicinal mushrooms is ongoing, the experts note.

Mushroom coffee risks

Mushroom coffee is generally safe for most people when consumed in moderation. All adaptogenic mushrooms are non-toxic when taken in normal doses, per the Cleveland Clinic.

"They're not dangerous, they are a medicinal food ... and there aren't any interactions so you can take it with supplements and other medications," says Mulvihill.

However, you should avoid mushroom coffee if you're allergic to mushrooms, the experts note.

Some mushrooms may cause digestive issues for certain people, Czerwony adds. "The only other risk is that chaga mushrooms have high amounts of oxalates, which may be an issue for people at risk of kidney stones following a low-oxalate diet," says Czerwony.

Always talk to your doctor before taking medicinal mushrooms, especially if you have any underlying conditions.

Should you try mushroom coffee?

If you're curious about swapping your morning coffee for an adaptogenic brew, it probably won't hurt to try, the experts note. For daily coffee drinkers, mushroom coffee may be a great option to explore, says Mulvihill.

"If you don't even like coffee or you’re not dependent on caffeine, I wouldn't go buy something that has coffee and start drinking it," Mulvihill adds.

Best mushroom coffee

There are many different mushroom coffee products which vary in their ingredients, the experts say. Most pre-made blends contain a mix of medicinal mushrooms and ground or instant coffee — either regular or decaf.

You can also purchase medicinal mushroom powder or extract and add it to your own coffee, Czerwony adds.

The best type of mushroom coffee for you depends on your sensitivity to caffeine and which mushrooms you want to consume.

Mulvihill recommends opting for mushrooms that are domestically-produced and organic. Mushrooms have a strong capacity to absorb heavy metals from the soil. "That's less of a concern for U.S. organic brands," says Mulvihill.

There is no established, standard dosage for medicinal mushrooms in coffee. "The problem is when something is not FDA-approved, we don't know the potency," says Beth. If you're using a medicinal mushroom supplement, follow the directions on the label.

The experts recommend starting with a smaller amount and gradually increasing if you can tolerate it. You'll probably have to drink the mushroom coffee consistently to notice any effects, the experts add. "Give it six weeks and then re-evaluate," says Czerwony.

"Anytime anybody adds these into their diet, I always recommend that they tell their primary care physician," says Czerwony.

