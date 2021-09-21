Mystery Good Samaritan Helped Save Man From Burning Vehicle: Police

Connecticut State Police are trying to find a good Samaritan who rescued a man from a burning vehicle earlier this month.

State police said the man pictured above was driving a tow truck on Sept. 4 when he stopped at a burning vehicle and helped pull the driver, who was trapped, to safety. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on I-95 near exit 9 in Stamford.

The mystery man's actions save the victim's life, police said. They are now looking to identify him.

If you know the man in the picture you are asked to contact Sgt. Gray at roman.gray@ct.gov or Troop G at 203-696-2500.