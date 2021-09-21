Stamford

Mystery Good Samaritan Helped Save Man From Burning Vehicle: Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police are trying to find a good Samaritan who rescued a man from a burning vehicle earlier this month.

State police said the man pictured above was driving a tow truck on Sept. 4 when he stopped at a burning vehicle and helped pull the driver, who was trapped, to safety. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on I-95 near exit 9 in Stamford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mystery man's actions save the victim's life, police said. They are now looking to identify him.

If you know the man in the picture you are asked to contact Sgt. Gray at roman.gray@ct.gov or Troop G at 203-696-2500.

This article tagged under:

StamfordConnecticut State Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us