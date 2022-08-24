Nearly 50 years since the last human set foot on the moon, NASA is preparing for its big return.

Eventually, the series of Artemis missions will again send people to the moon -- this time as the first step of the space agency's ambitious ultimate goal of the next giant leap for humankind: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

On Aug. 29, NASA will launch the unmanned Artemis I test flight of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. Instead of humans or animals, as some space agencies did in decades past, three mannequins will be deployed on the mission.

The Artemis I mission itinerary is to travel to the moon, orbit it and return to Earth on Oct. 10, 42 days later. The Orion craft is planned to splash down into the waters of the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California.

"With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon," NASA said in a statement.

When Is the Artemis I Launch?

NASA is preparing for a two-hour launch window that begins at 8:33 a.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 29, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B in Florida.

In case of technical setbacks or bad weather, NASA has two other possible launch dates: Friday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 5.

How Can You Watch From Home?

Our NBC and Telemundo teams will have live coverage on our websites and phone apps through which you can see the launch and all other details. Visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play store to download the app.

The event will also be streamed on NASA's YouTube account.

Can You See It in Person?

NASA said that anyone who wants to see the launch at the Kennedy Space Center must purchase a viewing package available only online. However, the website indicates they're sold out.

For those who purchased tickets, the visitor complex parking lot will open at 3:30 a.m. EST and people will be able to make their way through the security gate at 3:45 a.m. EST.