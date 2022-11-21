Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck on Friday.

The baby girl, Camilla Francisquini, had been choked, stabbed and dismembered, Naugatuck police said Monday.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor.

On Monday morning, Naugatuck police revealed more information about the case and police chief C. Colin McAllister called the crime "horrific and gruesome."

The baby girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, police said Monday, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

McAllister said it is one of the most difficult and trying cases they have ever had to investigate.

Police continue the search for Francisquini and the FBI said it is prepared to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Bond for Francisquini has been set at $5 million.

Police are continuing to search for a man they are calling a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck and new photos released by investigators show he may have been in New Haven.

Investigators identified Francisquini as a possible suspect and began searching for him.

Police said Francisquini and the baby's biological mother had been involved in a dispute in Waterbury before Naugatuck police were called and that is when Francisquini's GPS monitor was removed in what police was an effort to evade law enforcement, McAllister said.

Francisquini lived in the home on Millville Avenue with his daughter, according to police.

The car Francisquini was believed to be driving was found abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven near Exit 8 Friday evening. Officers searched the area of Foxon Boulevard but did not find him.

On Saturday, police released surveillance images of a person they believed to be Francisquini walking on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. The images were captured around 4 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Police said Francisquini is known to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history that spans a decade. He was on special parole and a tracking device has been cut off, police said.

Anyone with information Francisquini's whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.