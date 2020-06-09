Naval Academy Alumni Trustee Resigns After Accidentally Streaming Racist Comments

A national trustee of the U.S. Naval Academy’s alumni association resigned after he accidentally broadcast a live conversation in which he disparaged African Americans and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Retired Capt. Scott Bethmann was asked to resign as a trustee on Saturday after a live conversation with his wife that was posted on Facebook disparaged admission to the academy of African Americans, Asian Americans and women. News reports said the couple, who live in Florida, didn't appear to realize they were streaming via Facebook Live.

“There are no words that can appropriately express how mortified and apologetic my wife and I are about the insensitive things we said that were captured on social media,” Bethmann said in a statement. “There is never a time when it is appropriate to use derogatory terms when speaking about our fellow man."

The comments were made by Bethmann and his wife, Nancy, while they were watching TV news and discussing the Black Lives Matter movement. The Florida Times-Union reports they were overheard using the N-word and making other racial comments on the Facebook Live feed.

The newspaper's report said that by the end of the 33-minute accidental stream, which mostly showed a black screen, the video shows Bethmann realizing he’s live and pointing the camera at his cream-colored couch. It said he began reading the comments aloud and asked, “What are they talking about?” before muttering “oops,” and cutting the feed.

“These attributed statements do not represent the mission and values of the Alumni Association, the Naval Academy or the U.S. Navy,” Retired Admiral Samuel J. Locklear III said in a statement. “As volunteer leaders in our communities, we must be inspirations and examples for all citizens."

Locklear, chairman of the academy's alumni association, said he accepted Bethmann's resignation as an alumni trustee and asked the chapter in Jacksonville, Florida, to appoint someone else to the position.

Locklear said there about 65,000 members of the Naval Academy alumni association.

This morning, the board and I were notified of statements made by our chapter treasurer and national trustee, CAPT Scott... Posted by USNA Alumni Association JAX on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Bethmann appears to have been a member of the Naval Academy's class of 1980.