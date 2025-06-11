A body has been found and confirmed to be that of missing Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz, and another sailor is in pretrial confinement in connection with her death.

Resendiz, 21, was last seen the morning of May 29 at her barracks at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. Virginia State Police issued a critically missing person alert for her last week.

A body discovered by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Monday in a wooded area in Norfolk was confirmed to be Resendiz by the local medical examiner on Tuesday.

A Navy sailor, who was not identified, has charges pending under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the NCIS said.

"NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice," the department said. No further details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

The Resendiz family said her disappearance has “left a void in their hearts” and they “refuse to let her suffering be in vain,” a spokesperson for the family told NBC affiliate WAVY of Norfolk.

“The family is calling on the assistance of the United States government, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, the Hampton Roads congressional delegation, home congressman Vicente Gonzalez, and President Donald J. Trump to address the systemic issues that allowed her to vanish without justice since May 29, 2025,” the statement said.

Resendiz’s mother, Emeralda Castle, was not notified that her daughter vanished through official channels, the spokesperson said.

"Her daughter’s colleagues, friends, and even authorities knew she was missing, but the response was minimal, and after her friends filed a missing person’s report when her commander would not, they showed little compassion or understanding," the statement said.

The family is calling for Congress to investigate Resendiz's death and for reform within the Navy's notification protocol.

The NCIS statement said it investigated the case as soon as the agency learned of her disappearance.

