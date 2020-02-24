2020 Elections

NBC News Poll: Biden Holds Narrow Lead Over Sanders in South Carolina

Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state’s Feb. 29 Democratic primary.

Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina, while Sanders gets 23 percent — well within the poll’s margin of error of plus-minus 6 percentage points.

They’re followed by billionaire activist Tom Steyer at 15 percent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 8 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at 5 percent.

This article tagged under:

2020 ElectionsJoe BidenBernie Sanders
