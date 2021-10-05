Maine

Nearly 6,000 Pounds of Maine Lobster Recalled Due to Listeria Contamination

Greenhead Lobster Products of Bucksport, Maine, said it issued the recall after identifying the potential for contamination during a routine sampling

By Marc Fortier

NYPD__pillo_roba_a_anciano_desamparado_y_nadie_lo_ayuda.jpg
NBC Connecticut

Nearly 6,000 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat is being recalled by a Maine company due to potential Listeria contamination.

Greenhead Lobster Products of Bucksport, Maine, said it issued the recall after identifying the potential for contamination during a routine sampling.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The potentially contaminated lobster meat was sent to Maine and New Hampshire companies for distribution nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said, but Listeria infection can cause symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Click here to see the full list of products affected by the recall.

Anyone who purchased products included in the recall is urged not to consume them and to return them to the place where they bought them for a full refund.

Anyone with further questions is urged to call Greenhead Lobster Products' customer service desk at (207) 367-0950 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

More Maine stories

Maine 22 hours ago

‘Strange Case': Mystery Surrounds Gravestone Found on Side of Maine Road

politics Oct 1

Maine's New Recycling Law Makes Producers of Garbage Pay

This article tagged under:

MainelobsterListeriaBuckheadGreenhead Lobster Products
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us