Nevada Pageant Winner to Become 1st Transgender Miss USA Contestant

Enriquez, 27, beat out 21 other contestants at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas

Queen USA 2016, Kataluna Enriquez attends the 2nd Annual TransNation Festival Closing Gala "Eleganza" at Cicada on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Kataluna Enriquez, who was crowned Miss Nevada USA on Sunday, will become the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

With a platform centered on transgender awareness and mental health, Enriquez, 27, beat out 21 other contestants at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. 

“I didn’t have the easiest journey in life,” she said, according to KVVU-TV. “I struggled with physical and sexual abuse. I struggled with mental health. I didn’t have much growing up. I didn’t have support. But I’m still able to thrive, and I’m still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many.”

