Man killed after hitting tractor-trailler on I-84 in Cheshire, Conn.

A man from New Britain has died after hitting a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Cheshire early Saturday morning.

State police said 44-year-old Lawrence Soucy, of New Britain, was driving on the highway near exit 26 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

Soucy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and refused medical attention.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Falstoe #498 at Troop A - Southbury at (203) 267-2200 or Anthony.Falstoe@ct.gov.