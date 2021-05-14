coronavirus

New England States Among Safest During Pandemic, Study Finds

Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire are among the safest states during the pandemic, according to WalletHub

NBC Universal, Inc.

All six New England states were found to be among the safest in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by WalletHub.

WalletHub gave every state a score based on their testing rates, vaccine distribution and the number of people hospitalized as well as deaths.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hawaii was ranked first followed by Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

Rhode Island and Connecticut landed at seven and eight, respectively.
Vermont has the highest vaccination rate, followed by Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Vermont had the second lowest positive testing rate followed by Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

COVID Pandemic

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best For You? Here's a Breakdown

mask mandate 13 hours ago

More New England States Dropping Mask Mandates Following CDC Guidance

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsNew HampshireRhode IslandVermont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us