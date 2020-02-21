New Image Released of Unidentified Girl Found Dead in Barrel

Officials have released an updated digital facial reconstruction for an unidentified girl whose decomposed body was found in a barrel near a New Hampshire state park years ago.

The girl was one of four victims found in two barrels near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000. Three of them were identified last year as Marlyse Elizabeth Honeychurch and her two children, Marie Elizabeth Vaughn and Sarah Lynn McWaters. The unidentified girl isn't believed to be related to them.

The investigation suggests that the unidentified girl was not from New Hampshire, but most likely from Texas, Arizona, California or Oregon.

Through ongoing genealogy work, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the child is primarily Caucasian with a small amount of Asian, black and American Indian ancestry. She was 2 to 4 years old at the time of her death, placing her birthdate between 1975-1977. She had slightly wavy brown hair and stood as tall as 3 feet, 9 inches. She had a slight overbite.

Authorities believe Terry Peder Rasmussen was responsible for all four deaths and that the unidentified body is his daughter's. He went by many aliases, including "Bob Evans."

Rasmussen, who is suspected of killing at least six women and two children, died in a California prison in 2010.

Rasmussen claimed to spend substantial time in Texas during the early 1980s and may have known someone staying at an RV park in Austin during 1986. He claimed to have been employed at a company called Brown and Root in Houston during the 1970s.

Attempts to reach relatives of Rasmussen have been unsuccessful.

Please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST if you have any information that could help identify this child.