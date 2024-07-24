Come on, Barbie, let's go to New Jersey?
You could own a home in New Jersey that will make you think you're living in Barbie's DreamHouse.
There is a property on Hughes Drive in Hamilton Township with nearly all pink décor, and it's gone viral on the social media account Zillow Gone Wild.
The Zillow listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has "good energy and good vibes" and is going for $500,000.
The home also includes a stylish home theatre, a huge galley eat-in kitchen, a two-car attached garage, and a driveway that fits up to four cars.
The owner of the home, Kate Gabrielle, says they already have a few offers, with some potential buyers even asking to keep the furniture and décor.
She adds that she is very sad to move out of her home but is thankful for all the attention and kindness everyone has shown her house.