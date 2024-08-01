Crime and Courts

New Jersey man accused of trying to open plane doors on American Airlines fight

The flight originated in Seattle and was on its way to Dallas, officials said

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges after officials said he engaged in disruptive and life-threatening behavior on an American Airlines plane, including trying to attempt to open the aircraft exterior doors mid-flight.

On July 18, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Eric Nicholas Gapco, 26, of Delanco, New Jersey -- a passenger on American Airlines flight #2101 -- assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and aircraft crew members, forcing the plane to divert.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The flight, which originated in Seattle, was on its way to Dallas, but diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport due to Gapco's alleged unruly behavior.

"Gapco failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors multiple times while the aircraft was in flight," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Officials said flight crew members and other passengers had to restain Gapco. They used "flexible restraints" on his feet and hands for the remainder of the flight. When they landed, he was arrested by law enforcement at Salt Lake City International Airport. 

Gapco has been charged with interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us