Catholic Church

Who is the new pope? Everything to know about Robert Francis Prevost

The two-day conclave inside the Sistine Chapel ended with Chicago-based Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost being named the 267th Roman Catholic pontiff.

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A huge crowd in St. Peter’s Square awaited the announcement of the pope’s identity Thursday, and they were rewarded to see the face of American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost emerge.

The newly-elected pope addressed the crowd in his first speech as the the 267th Roman Catholic Church pontiff.

He was elected in the fourth ballot of the two-day conclave inside the Sistine Chapel.

White smoke billowed out of the Sistine Chapel Thursday night, a little after 6 p.m. local time.

Prevost, 69, replaces Pope Francis, who died April 22 at age 88. Here's everything to know about him from where he was born to his politics.

This article tagged under:

Catholic ChurchPope FrancisReligion
