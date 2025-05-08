Who is the new pope? Everything to know about Robert Francis Prevost

A huge crowd in St. Peter’s Square awaited the announcement of the pope’s identity Thursday, and they were rewarded to see the face of American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost emerge.

The newly-elected pope addressed the crowd in his first speech as the the 267th Roman Catholic Church pontiff.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He was elected in the fourth ballot of the two-day conclave inside the Sistine Chapel.

White smoke billowed out of the Sistine Chapel Thursday night, a little after 6 p.m. local time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Prevost, 69, replaces Pope Francis, who died April 22 at age 88. Here's everything to know about him from where he was born to his politics.