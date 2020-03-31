portraits

New Portrait Project: How Mass. Residents Staying Home Are Fighting Pandemic Together

Our photographers want to take your portrait to show how in isolation we're all doing our part to fight the coronavirus

By Shira Stoll

As our government urges Massachusetts residents to stay home to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the lively streets of the Boston area are becoming quieter. Many are working from home, restaurants and bars are take-out and delivery only and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. Our lives have drastically changed in just a few weeks, but by social distancing and staying home, we’re all doing our part to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Although the stay-at-home order has forced us to stay inside, we’re still together, in isolation, fighting this pandemic. In a new NBC10 Boston project, our photographer Mark Garfinkel and digital content producer Shira Stoll want to take your portrait to show how Massachusetts residents are coming together by staying home.

How it will work: If you live in Massachusetts and want to have your portrait taken, fill out the survey below or email Shira at Shira.Stoll@nbcuni.com. We will contact you to set up a time to come to your home. Don’t worry – we’ll stay outside and keep our social distance! The goal is to take your portrait through your window and create a portrait series to show how Massachusetts is coming together by staying home.

