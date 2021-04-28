New Report Finds 169 Percent Surge in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes During the First Quarter

A new compilation of hate crime data reveals that the increase in attacks against Asian Americans has only persisted.

The research, released by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, compared data from the first quarter of 2021 to the same time period in 2020 across 15 major cities. It found that hate crimes surged by 169 percent, continuing the "historic" increase in such attacks last year.

According to the analysis, New York City had the sharpest increase, rising from 13 hate crimes in the first quarter of 2020 to 42 in the same period this year, a 223 percent jump. San Francisco, another city with a large Asian American population, also had a surge, from five to 12 hate crimes, a 140 percent increase. Boston and Los Angeles had rises of 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

A report from the center in March showed that hate crimes increased by 150 percent in major cities last year.

