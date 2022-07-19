New Surveillance Images Released as Search for Missing Couple, 2-Year-Old Continues

Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a Maine couple and their 2-year-old daughter who have been missing since last month.

Sanford police are looking for Jill Sidebotham, her 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen, whom family have told News Center Maine is Sidebotham's ex boyfriend. They were last seen at a Walmart in Mexico, Maine, around 4 p.m. on July 2.

Sidebotham last contacted her family on June 28, who said she was supposed to return home from the trip two days later.

Sanford Police

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities released an update Monday saying they are continuing to investigate the missing person case. They said they have been investigating tips and leads that have been reported and continue to check areas where the three were reportedly seen.

Aircraft with the Maine Warden Service has been checking the Rangeley and Mexico areas in search of the couple's vehicle and detectives traveled to Mexico to follow up with leads and to verify surveillance footage from the Walmart sighting.

Police said they have been able to verify that the couple and their daughter were at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 19, and released four surveillance images from that location Monday.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the couple or their daughter since July 2 at the Walmart in Mexico.

Anyone who observes them or their vehicle, a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with Maine license plate 1563VJ, is asked to contact local law enforcement.