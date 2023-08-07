New York City cancer doctor kills herself and her baby, police say

A New York City cancer doctor killed herself and her baby in her home early Saturday, police said.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, an oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, shot her baby and then herself at their home in Somers, a town about 50 miles northeast of New York City, around 7 a.m., New York State Police said.

Trooper Steven Nevel said he was not permitted to release more details but said: "We know, 100%, without a doubt, that it was a murder-suicide."

Nevel said the 911 call came from someone inside the residence, who, upon hearing the first gunshot, rushed to the baby's room, thinking something had fallen. The unidentified caller heard a second gunshot before arriving at the room, broke down the locked door and found the dead mother and baby inside, Nevel said.

A spokesperson for Mount Sinai Health System said in a statement: "The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues, and patients."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

