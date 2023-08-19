New York City councilwoman assaulted by stranger on camera during ‘creepy' TV interview

A New York City councilwoman found herself on the receiving end of an unexpected and 'creepy' kiss from a stranger during a TV interview with CBS New York.

A video posted to Twitter Thursday shows Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, R-NY., stood for an interview on Brighton Beach in Brooklyn when a man wearing a hat seemingly comes out of nowhere and plants a kiss on her cheek.

"What the f***?" Vernikov said, turning her head to look at the man, who walked away with a smile on his face.

Vernikov later shared video of the assault, calling it a "very creepy moment."

"Not the kind of love I expect from constituents!" Vernikov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

