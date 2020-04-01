Newborn in Connecticut Dies of Coronavirus

The governor of Connecticut delivered heart-breaking news about the COVID-19 pandemic and said an infant here in the state died of coronavirus.

“It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to ‪#COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived,” the governor Tweeted.

It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin confirmed the baby was from Hartford.

"Our heart breaks for that family," Bronin said.

The mayor said the disease can impact people, no matter what age.

"We have also seen that this disease can be tragically unpredictable and fatal to people of any age," Bronin said.

He would not confirm what hospital the baby was brought to for treatment.

Lamont said the baby is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19;

"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” Lamont Tweeted.

As of Tuesday night, the state of Connecticut had 3,128 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 69 deaths. On Wednesday afternoon, Lamont said there were another 429 infections and 16 fatalities.