Rhode Island

Newport Rhode Island Makes Way for New Waterfront Hotel

The Newport Planning Board has voted to allow for the demolition of several buildings on Waites Wharf to make way for a proposed 150-room waterfront hotel.

By The Associated Press

No. 16: Newport, Rhode Island
Getty Images for Pandora Media

The Newport Planning Board has voted to allow for the demolition of several buildings on Waites Wharf to make way for a proposed 150-room waterfront hotel.

The board this week approved in a 5-3 vote the demolition of five buildings listed as "significant contributing structures'' in the federally recognized Southern Thames Historic District, The Newport Daily News reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vote took place after four special meetings and a regular Planning Board meeting held since March 1 that one board member said totaled almost 20 hours of discussion. The demolitions will not take place anytime soon, because the Planning Board only approved them under the condition that the hotel project first receive all other required state and municipal permits.

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 12 hours ago

Biden Move to Share Vaccine Designed to Spread US Influence

Palestine 12 hours ago

Israel Braces for Weekend Violence After Spate of Shootings and Eviction Protests

Supporters of the demolition believed the buildings were in a dilapidated state and could not be reused. But opponents cited their historical significance.

A condition of the demolition permit approval is that the history of the buildings be documented and archived so these aspects of Newport's past working waterfront are preserved.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandNewport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us