NFL International Schedule Includes Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany

NFL international schedule includes Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ten NFL teams will need their passports during the 2022 season.

The league announced Wednesday that there will be five international games this upcoming season. That includes the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seattle Seahawks at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

The league announced in February that four games will be played in Germany over the next four seasons, with two in Munich and two in Frankfurt.

There, Tom Brady is slated to break another NFL record, as he is set to become the first NFL quarterback to start a game in three different foreign countries. In 2012, Brady led the New England Patriots to a 45-7 win over the St. Louis Rams in London, and in 2017 he helped the Pats defeat the New Orleans Saints 33-8 in Mexico City.

The first international game on this season's NFL schedule will be Week 4 in London between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET). It will be the third trip to London for each team, with both having gone 2-0 across the pond.

That will be the first of three games played in London this season. In Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers, the only NFL team that has not yet played in London. In Week 8 at Wembley Stadium, the Denver Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have played the most games in London with eight. The Jaguars, who have gone 4-4 overseas, will play one annual home game at Wembley Stadium through the 2024 season.

The season's last overseas matchup will be a rematch of the NFL's first-ever international regular-season game. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday, Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The two teams first played in Mexico City on Oct. 2, 2005, with the Cardinals winning 31-14 in front of a then-record crowd of 103,467 fans.

Here is the NFL's full 2022 international schedule and broadcast information:

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 9

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 30

Wembley Stadium, London

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Allianz Arena, Germany

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 11 - Monday, Nov. 21

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)