New Hampshire

NH Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Outbreak

The Granite State has a total of 137 cases of coronavirus

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Thursday.

Sununu was expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

Health officials on Wednesday announced 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 137 cases. One person has died from the virus in the state.

Sununu explained Tuesday that New Hampshire may not see its peak number of cases for several weeks, asking more residents to help in any way they can.

New Hampshirecoronavirus in new england
