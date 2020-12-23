NH State Sen. Bob Giuda Recovering From COVID-19

Republican Sen. Bob Giuda began exhibiting symptoms Saturday and is at home recovering, according to a news release late Tuesday. There is no concern for possible staff exposure because he hasn’t been at the Statehouse since Dec. 7, and all family members and friends he had close contact with have been notified.

“We take this situation very seriously,” said Senate President Chuck Morse. “Bob has my support and I am wishing him a very speedy recovery.”

Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, recovered from COVID-19 in April. House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 earlier this month, and at least several other House members recently tested positive for the virus.