NH State Trooper's Funeral Held Wednesday

The funeral for a New Hampshire police trooper killed in a car crash last week was held Wednesday morning in Manchester.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherill died when a tractor trailer hit his cruiser on Interstate 95 last week while he was on duty at the site of an overnight paving project. A celebration of his life was held Wednesday morning at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester.

The service was open to the public and was scheduled to be followed by a private burial.

Last week's crash, which happened just north of Exit 3 northbound in Portsmouth, is being investigated by Maine State Police.

The 44-year-old father of two was pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, while the truck driver was treated and later released. His name has not been made public.

Sherill started his law enforcement career as a Hooksett police officer in 2001 and became a state trooper in 2002. He was promoted to assistant troop commander in August.